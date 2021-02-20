Beowulf Hits Market Cap of $14.05 Million (BWF)

Beowulf (CURRENCY:BWF) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Beowulf token can currently be purchased for $0.0140 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Beowulf has a total market cap of $14.05 million and $75,652.00 worth of Beowulf was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Beowulf has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Beowulf alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.61 or 0.00494591 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00070358 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001781 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.04 or 0.00080250 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $36.42 or 0.00064890 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00076998 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.13 or 0.00028738 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.30 or 0.00397822 BTC.

Beowulf Token Profile

Beowulf’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,099 tokens. Beowulf’s official website is beowulfchain.com

Beowulf Token Trading

Beowulf can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beowulf directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beowulf should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beowulf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beowulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beowulf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.