BEPRO Network (BEPRO) Market Cap Hits $3.45 Million

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded up 28.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and $1.17 million worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BEPRO Network has traded up 32.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About BEPRO Network

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. It launched on December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

