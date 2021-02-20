Best Buy (BBY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Best Buy to post earnings of $3.46 per share for the quarter.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, analysts expect Best Buy to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Best Buy alerts:

NYSE BBY opened at $118.00 on Friday. Best Buy has a 1-year low of $48.10 and a 1-year high of $124.89. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Best Buy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $107.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.60.

In related news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.85, for a total value of $477,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,516.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.