BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Shares of BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) (LON:BHMU) rose 3.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 35 ($0.46) and last traded at GBX 35.90 ($0.47). Approximately 300 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 3,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 34.80 ($0.45).

The firm has a market capitalization of £6.18 million and a PE ratio of 10.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 35.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 36.54.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BH Macro Limited USD (BHMU.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.