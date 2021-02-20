Biglari (NYSE:BH) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $102.68

Biglari Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BH) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $102.68 and traded as high as $119.27. Biglari shares last traded at $113.10, with a volume of 10,553 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Biglari from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $257.42 million and a PE ratio of -0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.68.

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari bought 5,532 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $125.55 per share, with a total value of $694,542.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have bought 13,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,070,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Biglari during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the fourth quarter valued at about $334,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Biglari in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biglari by 4.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter.

About Biglari (NYSE:BH)

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. The company owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 368 Steak n Shake company-operated restaurants and 213 franchised units; and 4 Western Sizzlin company-operated restaurants and 48 franchised units.

