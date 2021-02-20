Binance Coin (BNB) Reaches One Day Volume of $8.94 Billion

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 22.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $38.96 billion and approximately $8.94 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for $252.09 or 0.00445714 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 91.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polkadot (DOT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.90 or 0.00072310 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.88 or 0.00081114 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00068152 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00077595 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $230.06 or 0.00406759 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00024202 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $44,213.13 or 0.78171268 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Binance Coin Coin Trading

Binance Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

