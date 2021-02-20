Binance USD (BUSD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $6.62 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Binance USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance USD has a total market cap of $2.15 billion and approximately $6.62 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Binance USD has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00061008 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $443.99 or 0.00793325 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.60 or 0.00038592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006652 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00056788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004149 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.13 or 0.00018102 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00041262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,632.46 or 0.04703743 BTC.

About Binance USD

Binance USD is a coin. It was first traded on September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 2,153,246,776 coins. The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos . Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Buying and Selling Binance USD

Binance USD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Binance USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.