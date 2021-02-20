Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,692,254 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,827 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 5.67% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $986,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $637.01 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $309.38 and a 52 week high of $689.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $608.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $561.82. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 147.91% and a return on equity of 3.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

