Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $58,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 966.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 64 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 63.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BIO opened at $637.01 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $309.38 and a 1-year high of $689.00. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $561.82.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Rad Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total transaction of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

