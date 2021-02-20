BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 35.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,929 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343,698 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.34% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $54,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $71,796,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 72.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,017,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $153,496,000 after purchasing an additional 848,740 shares in the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the third quarter worth $30,432,000. Natixis boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 171.3% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 622,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 393,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. boosted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 311.2% during the third quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 258,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,678,000 after purchasing an additional 195,756 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on BMRN. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.33. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares in the company, valued at $26,369,306.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 26,167 shares of company stock valued at $2,210,835 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Company Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.