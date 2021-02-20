BitBall (BTB) Trading 26.4% Lower This Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 24.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 20th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitBall has traded 26.4% lower against the US dollar. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56,618.32 or 0.99647684 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00040479 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00006066 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00124338 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000235 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 31.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003293 BTC.

BitBall Coin Profile

BitBall (CRYPTO:BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.