Bitball Treasure Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week (BTRS)

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitball Treasure coin can currently be purchased for about $130.13 or 0.00227555 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. Bitball Treasure has a market capitalization of $58.56 million and $877,324.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitball Treasure

BTRS is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The official message board for Bitball Treasure is medium.com/@bitballerc20

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitball Treasure should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

