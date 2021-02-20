Bitcoin Cash ABC Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $9.13 Million (BCHA)

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be purchased for about $16.85 or 0.00030200 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market capitalization of $312.92 million and approximately $9.13 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,788.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $675.28 or 0.01210430 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $227.87 or 0.00408444 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003568 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006239 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC Profile

Bitcoin Cash ABC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

Bitcoin Cash ABC Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Cash ABC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash ABC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Cash ABC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

