Bitcoin Cash (BCH) Market Cap Achieves $13.03 Billion

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.03 billion and approximately $5.93 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be bought for $698.48 or 0.01233347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,633.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $238.97 or 0.00421953 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.16 or 0.00030308 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003365 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006129 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000263 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,660,325 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official message board is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Bitcoin Cash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, GDAX or Gemini.

