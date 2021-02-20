Bitcoin Classic Price Tops $0.0241 (BXC)

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 20th. Bitcoin Classic has a market cap of $14,476.36 and approximately $26,407.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Classic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0241 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Classic has traded 160.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Classic alerts:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00017378 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000952 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 94.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000072 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Bitcoin Classic Profile

Bitcoin Classic (CRYPTO:BXC) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Classic is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Classic is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

Bitcoin Classic can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.