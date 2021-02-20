Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Market Capitalization Reaches $469.59 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $469.59 million and approximately $71.03 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 55.4% higher against the dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be purchased for $26.81 or 0.00047189 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $167.60 or 0.00294969 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.90 or 0.00126545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001150 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

