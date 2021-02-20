Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Price Up 29% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 29% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Incognito has a market capitalization of $145,340.45 and $488.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Incognito token can now be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (CRYPTO:XBI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 tokens. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

