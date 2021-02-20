Bitcoin Interest Market Capitalization Hits $154,585.20 (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $154,585.20 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $170.97 or 0.00304136 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.74 or 0.00131172 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00047991 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

BCI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io

