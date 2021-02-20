Bitcoin Private Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.23 Million (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded down 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for $0.68 or 0.00001189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $3.23 million and $1,475.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

