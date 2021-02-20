Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Capitalization Tops $4.64 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.64 billion and approximately $1.17 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be purchased for approximately $248.65 or 0.00434931 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57,170.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $734.32 or 0.01284432 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00031229 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003715 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 28.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00006104 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,658,002 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Token Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.