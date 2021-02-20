Bitcoin SV Price Tops $232.54 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 20th. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 16.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion and $1.52 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for approximately $232.54 or 0.00410792 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,608.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $684.42 or 0.01209039 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00030398 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003379 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00006144 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,658,389 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

