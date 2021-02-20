BitcoinZ Hits One Day Volume of $33,068.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 21.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $2.23 million and approximately $33,068.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BitcoinZ has traded up 33.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $169.84 or 0.00298439 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.62 or 0.00127610 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.11 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001195 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 47% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official message board for BitcoinZ is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

