BitCore Trading 58.8% Higher Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 20th. BitCore has a total market capitalization of $10.67 million and approximately $1,373.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 58.8% against the dollar. One BitCore coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00001073 BTC on major exchanges.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,126.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,864.69 or 0.03382535 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.01 or 0.00399098 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $651.27 or 0.01181392 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $249.14 or 0.00451947 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $220.70 or 0.00400350 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.79 or 0.00286222 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00026671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002780 BTC.

BitCore (CRYPTO:BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,541,062 coins and its circulating supply is 18,040,103 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc

BitCore can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

