BitMax Token (BTMX) Market Cap Reaches $352.12 Million

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. Over the last week, BitMax Token has traded 89.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitMax Token token can now be purchased for about $0.53 or 0.00000942 BTC on popular exchanges. BitMax Token has a total market capitalization of $352.12 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.86 or 0.00059852 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $435.81 or 0.00770315 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00040667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00056747 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003958 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00040946 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.12 or 0.00017885 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,624.78 or 0.04639436 BTC.

About BitMax Token

BTMX is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitMax Token’s official website is bitmax.io . The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

