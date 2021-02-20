Bitradio (BRO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $10.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 20th. One Bitradio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0123 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Bitradio has a market cap of $118,778.71 and $10.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitradio has traded 30.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002276 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00011370 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 27.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000034 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 33.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitradio Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,671,795 coins and its circulating supply is 9,671,791 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitradio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.