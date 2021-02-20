BitTube 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $65,296.00 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 20th. In the last week, BitTube has traded 33.6% higher against the dollar. One BitTube coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $5.40 million and $65,296.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.54 or 0.00452915 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000776 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 62.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About BitTube

TUBE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

Buying and Selling BitTube

BitTube can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars.

