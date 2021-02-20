Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDTX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 364,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned 1.01% of Black Diamond Therapeutics worth $11,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $196,000. HC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Amia Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Amia Capital LLP now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.29.

NASDAQ:BDTX opened at $27.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $995.72 million and a P/E ratio of -4.56. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.63 and a twelve month high of $46.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.81.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $344,527.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $723,498.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Hatzis-Schoch sold 4,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.23, for a total transaction of $111,043.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,478 shares in the company, valued at $339,775.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,727.

Black Diamond Therapeutics Company Profile

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology medicine company, discovers and develops small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies. Its lead product candidate is BDTX-189, an inhibitor of non-canonical and oncogenic mutations of ErbB kinases epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) and tyrosine-protein kinase.

