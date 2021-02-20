BlackCoin (BLK) Price Tops $0.0889 on Exchanges

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 81.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 20th. BlackCoin has a market capitalization of $5.38 million and $103,425.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 82.1% against the US dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000158 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012440 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BLK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,496,733 coins. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

