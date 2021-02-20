Blackhill Capital Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Blackhill Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 27,200 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb accounts for 3.2% of Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackhill Capital Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,662,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,782,000 after buying an additional 1,122,287 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 2,475,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $153,747,000 after buying an additional 387,874 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 2,463,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,512,000 after buying an additional 1,321,614 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 285.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,291,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $142,113,000 after buying an additional 1,697,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,962,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,316,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMY. Truist began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Societe Generale raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.75.

In related news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 13,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $823,244.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,922 shares in the company, valued at $2,326,135.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,324 shares of company stock valued at $880,486. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.60. 16,997,139 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,050,316. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.95. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $67.16. The company has a market cap of $135.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -550.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 27.48% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is 41.79%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

