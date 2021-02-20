BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC reduced its position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 32.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,987 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 51,561 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 0.19% of BlackLine worth $14,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $32,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 8,000 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $1,123,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,367,509.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,113 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total transaction of $126,370.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 41,597 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,923.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL opened at $132.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.87. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -191.39 and a beta of 0.95. BlackLine, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.32 and a fifty-two week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 11.58% and a negative return on equity of 0.29%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BL shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BlackLine from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.11.

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its reconciliation management solutions include Account Reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; Transaction Matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; Consolidation Integrity Manager, which manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and Daily Reconciliations, which narrows the scope of a reconciliation to a single day's transactions or balance detail.

