BlackRock Inc. Acquires 2,428,182 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,575,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,428,182 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.08% of Dell Technologies worth $1,141,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Bainco International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 2,631.6% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 27.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $80.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.18. The company has a market cap of $60.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 124.18%. The firm had revenue of $23.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 53,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $3,673,939.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 437,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,258,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 13,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total transaction of $1,070,355.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 484,445 shares in the company, valued at $37,181,153.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,222,695 shares of company stock valued at $90,866,126. 48.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.53.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

