BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,935,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,550 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 8.37% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,094,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 134.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PKG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.50.

PKG stock opened at $134.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $71.05 and a 12 month high of $148.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.15.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Robert Andrew Schneider sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.22, for a total value of $2,013,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,298,261.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

