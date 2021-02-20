BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 13,019.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,772,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,629,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 1.61% of Unilever worth $1,133,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UL. Coho Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,905,000. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $149,598,000. Scharf Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 4th quarter valued at $103,095,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its stake in Unilever by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,539,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 685.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 995,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,075,000 after purchasing an additional 868,590 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NYSE UL opened at $54.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of $44.06 and a 1-year high of $63.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.5139 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.99%.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

