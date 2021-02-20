BlackRock Inc. Buys 270,107 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,892,336 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 270,107 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.34% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $1,103,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 1,794 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 2,370 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 448 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. 63.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $660.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $625.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $675.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $604.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.00.

NYSE:BIO opened at $637.01 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $309.38 and a twelve month high of $689.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $608.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.82. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.71. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.77% and a net margin of 147.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 374 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.67, for a total value of $217,170.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,478.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

