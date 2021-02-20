BlackRock Inc. Buys 85,787 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,597,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,787 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 7.14% of Albemarle worth $1,120,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $248,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 39,146 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 15,619 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 429.5% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Albemarle from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Albemarle from $98.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

ALB stock opened at $156.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.10. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.89 and a fifty-two week high of $188.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

