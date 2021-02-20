BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,578,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,849,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.86% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $1,120,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PGGM Investments grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 24,274,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,136,000 after buying an additional 643,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,389,000 after buying an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 16,491,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,271,000 after buying an additional 2,613,819 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,631,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,135,000 after buying an additional 1,900,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,480,000 after buying an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $17.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Host Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.74.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ HST opened at $16.74 on Friday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.86 and a 52-week high of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 31.40 and a current ratio of 31.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day moving average of $13.71.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

