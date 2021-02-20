BlackRock Inc. Grows Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,819,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 230,042 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.58% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $1,030,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

BAH stock opened at $78.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $54.37 and a twelve month high of $100.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 58,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total value of $5,323,933.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,416 shares of company stock valued at $11,799,193 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BAH. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Booz Allen Hamilton Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

