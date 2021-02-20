BlackRock Inc. Has $1.01 Billion Stock Holdings in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Slack Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WORK) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,859,863 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,438,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.14% of Slack Technologies worth $1,007,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Slack Technologies by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slack Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new position in Slack Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Robert Frati sold 5,000 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $214,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 299,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,821,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tamar Yehoshua sold 49,288 shares of Slack Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $2,069,603.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,968.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 985,692 shares of company stock valued at $38,706,396 over the last quarter. 26.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Slack Technologies from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Cowen cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Slack Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Slack Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.95.

Shares of WORK stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day moving average of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Slack Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.10 and a 12-month high of $44.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.66 and a beta of -0.02.

Slack Technologies (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Slack Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.14%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.48 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Slack Technologies, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Slack Technologies Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

