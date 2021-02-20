BlackRock Inc. Has $1.04 Billion Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,850,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 159,837 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 4.79% of Nasdaq worth $1,042,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 367,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 45,412 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,851,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 14,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 431,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,266,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares during the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lars Ottersgard sold 6,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.60, for a total value of $886,259.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,022 shares of company stock worth $2,265,308 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NDAQ stock opened at $144.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.69. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.66 and a fifty-two week high of $145.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $788.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 39.20%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Nasdaq from $144.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Nasdaq from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nasdaq from $159.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Nasdaq from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $141.00 to $143.50 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.03.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The company's Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

