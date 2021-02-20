BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,456,835 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,976 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.78% of VMware worth $1,045,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 51.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,420 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,365,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 4.5% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,277 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden boosted its holdings in shares of VMware by 57.6% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 15,600 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get VMware alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cleveland Research lowered VMware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered VMware from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on VMware from $187.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on VMware in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.91.

NYSE VMW opened at $144.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $140.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.75. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.00 and a 1 year high of $163.12. The company has a market cap of $60.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 2,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $373,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,685,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 5,942 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.62, for a total value of $865,274.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 197,975 shares in the company, valued at $28,829,119.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.