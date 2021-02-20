BlackRock Inc. Increases Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,063,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 558,941 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 6.56% of FOX worth $1,137,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davis R M Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 25,230 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 24,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of FOX by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 67,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

FOXA opened at $33.78 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.21. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $19.81 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.27.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.55%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of FOX in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of FOX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FOX from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FOX from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.95.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

