BlackRock Inc. Lowers Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,257,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,627,086 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 7.62% of Cincinnati Financial worth $1,070,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. LVW Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, WBI Investments purchased a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth $2,671,000. Institutional investors own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CINF opened at $96.26 on Friday. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $46.07 and a 12 month high of $113.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is an increase from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.14%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

