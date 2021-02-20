BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,173,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,196 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.90% of Nordson worth $1,039,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 669,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,749,000 after acquiring an additional 127,679 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Nordson by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nordson by 284.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,597,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. 68.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nordson alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NDSN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nordson from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Nordson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Nordson has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.25.

Shares of NDSN opened at $187.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $192.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.47. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $96.46 and a fifty-two week high of $216.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $558.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.76 million. Nordson had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 18.80%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.47%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.