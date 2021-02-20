BlackRock Inc. Sells 1,687,991 Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,730,946 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,687,991 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.49% of Allegion worth $1,016,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 11.0% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $1,387,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 59,469 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 117,588 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albar Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allegion during the third quarter worth $11,677,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

ALLE opened at $109.06 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.83. Allegion plc has a 1 year low of $77.37 and a 1 year high of $131.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.12.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Allegion had a return on equity of 63.43% and a net margin of 11.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Allegion’s payout ratio is 26.18%.

ALLE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Allegion from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Allegion from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Allegion from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.56.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

