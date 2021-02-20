BlackRock Inc. Sells 245,691 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,730,353 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 245,691 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 7.62% of Waters worth $1,170,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Waters by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 168 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Waters during the 3rd quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Waters by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

In other news, Director Edward Conard sold 1,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.59, for a total value of $312,771.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,002,540.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at $10,358,912.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WAT opened at $281.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $271.11 and its 200-day moving average is $232.21. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

About Waters

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.