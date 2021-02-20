BlackRock Inc. Sells 382,018 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,049,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,018 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 5.41% of AmerisourceBergen worth $1,080,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,046.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,248,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139,353 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 12.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,266,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,762,000 after purchasing an additional 794,449 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $25,374,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 392.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 322,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,228,000 after purchasing an additional 256,770 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 11.3% in the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,781,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,659,000 after purchasing an additional 181,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $105.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $105.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.97. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12 month low of $72.06 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.31, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.24. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $52.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Bank of America upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.10.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

