BlackRock Inc. Trims Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,133,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 8.33% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,031,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 3.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 436.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 16,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 27,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the period. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HWM opened at $28.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.12. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 1.98.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HWM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Argus upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

