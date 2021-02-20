BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.17

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUJ)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.17 and traded as high as $14.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 54,214 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 7.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 44.7% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,594,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,665,000 after purchasing an additional 492,468 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund (NYSE:MUJ)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New Jersey Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests primarily in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New Jersey personal income taxes.

