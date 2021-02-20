BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.30.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCPC. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TCPC. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $12.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.82 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1-year low of $4.02 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The company has a current ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $712.27 million, a PE ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.65.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

