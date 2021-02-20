BLAST Price Up 19.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 20th. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $53,585.76 and $3.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLAST alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00006953 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001774 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 32.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00007791 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000219 BTC.

DeVault (DVT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BlockStamp (BST) traded 35.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000231 BTC.

About BLAST

BLAST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,593,056 tokens. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

BLAST Token Trading

BLAST can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BLAST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLAST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.